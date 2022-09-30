Cambridge City teen appears before judge with charges related to July 10 shooting

Richmond Police Department tracked this black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in a July 10, 2022, shooting. Joseph Lee-Ray Cottman is charged in the shooting.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Cambridge City teenager made his initial appearance Thursday in Circuit Court on charges related to a July shooting.

Joseph Lee-Ray Cottman, 18, who lists the 8400 block of South Leonard Addition as his address, is charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 felony criminal recklessness and Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon. Judge April Drake appointed Ryan O'Connell as Cottman's defense attorney, and scheduled his trial for Dec. 20.

Cottman remains in the Wayne County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

He is charged with shooting Skylar Goodwin in the legs July 10 in the 1300 block of North B Street.

At the time, Richmond Police Department investigators released a photo from security video of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Investigators were able to track the Jeep through a database because of its unusual chrome, sunroof and a partial license plate number, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The vehicle's owner said he picked up two men, including Cottman, to play basketball at Clear Creek Park, the affidavit said. When no one else was at Clear Creek, Cottman asked to be driven to North B Street, where he fired shots from the Jeep. The driver then dropped the two men off at 16th and D streets.

The other man with Cottman identified Cottman as the shooter, saying Cottman bragged about it during a phone call, according to the affidavit. Cottman said he had "just hit" the opposition.

Goodwin told investigators he was sitting with others on a residence's porch with his back to the street, the affidavit said. He stood to run after hearing the first shot, but his legs didn't work properly. He dragged himself into the residence, he said.

Investigators collected four 9 mm shell casings from the street, according to the affidavit.

A Level 3 felony conviction carries a nine-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of three to 16 years. A Level 5 felony conviction's advisory sentence is three years, and the sentencing range is one to six years.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Teen appears before judge with charges related to July 10 shooting