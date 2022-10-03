Do Cambridge Cognition Holdings' (LON:COG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Cambridge Cognition Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for Cambridge Cognition Holdings to have grown EPS from UK£0.0022 to UK£0.012 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Cambridge Cognition Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.0 percentage points to 1.7%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Cambridge Cognition Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are Cambridge Cognition Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Cambridge Cognition Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£11m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 31% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Cambridge Cognition Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Cambridge Cognition Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Cambridge Cognition Holdings very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Cambridge Cognition Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Cambridge Cognition Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

