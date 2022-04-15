Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc's (LON:COG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Cambridge Cognition Holdings' (LON:COG) stock is up by a considerable 33% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cambridge Cognition Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Cambridge Cognition Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cambridge Cognition Holdings is:

71% = UK£450k ÷ UK£632k (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.71 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Cambridge Cognition Holdings' Earnings Growth And 71% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cambridge Cognition Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. For this reason, Cambridge Cognition Holdings' five year net income decline of 5.3% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Cambridge Cognition Holdings' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Cambridge Cognition Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cambridge Cognition Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because Cambridge Cognition Holdings doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Cambridge Cognition Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Cambridge Cognition Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he is 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

    Stock exchanges in the U.S. will be close on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday, but the bond market opens for an abbreviated session.

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Peloton Cuts Bike Prices in ‘Strategic’ Bid for Market Share, Boosts Subscription Cost

    The price of the company's signature Bike will drop by $300, while the Bike+ will see a $500 price reduction.

  • The Curious Reason Nvidia Stock Slumped on Thursday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued the downturn that has weighed on the stock much of this week. Many stocks were down, which no doubt added fuel to Nvidia's decline. The curious thing about today's move is that it came despite some positive comments about the state of the semiconductor industry in general, while specifically mentioning Nvidia.

  • Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks

    These Nasdaq-traded companies are good long-term plays despite the market's poor performance in 2022.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On

    Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys. Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks.

  • Read the letter Elon Musk sent Twitter's chairman outlining his 'best and final offer' to buy the company

    "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk wrote.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Elon Musk will 'reconsider' his stake in Twitter if he can't buy the company: 'It's simply not a good investment'

    Musk spelled out the terms of his offer to buy Twitter in blunt terms: "It's simply not a good investment without the changes that need to be made."

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

    Plenty of stocks have seen their share prices fall significantly since the beginning of 2022. When a stock that pays a dividend falls in share price, its yield -- the annual payout measured as a percentage of the value of the stock -- rises. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock has seen its price drop by about 33% in 2022 to about $27 per share.