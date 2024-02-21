Cambridge collaboration allows users to explore Antarctica using VR headsets

Creators believe virtual reality will make the polar region more accessible

A new project will allow people to walk in the shoes of polar explorers using virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The project, created by Anglia Ruskin University and the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) in Cambridge, aims to share the stories of the continent's past using modern technology.

The Immersive Antarctica experience is available at Cambridge's Polar Museum.

It aims to make the remote continent's history "accessible", say creators.

The VR headsets enable people to experience the sights and sounds of the frozen continent in the southern hemisphere.

The programme was made possible by a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) between the University's StoryLab research institute and the UKAHT charity, with input from the British Antarctic Survey.

VR headsets will allow users to explore parts of Antarctica

Creators said Immersive Antarctica mixes technology, storytelling, archival records and data from the UKAHT.

A VR experience based on a 3D reconstruction of Stonington Island when it was an active geographic surveying base, has been created. People will be guided by the voice of Neil Marsden, who carried out survey work at the base in the 1960s.

StoryLab's Dr Fabrizio Galeazzi, academic lead in the KTP project, said: "The key part for us is the feeling.

"Feeling part of the story with the main characters, feeling that emotional experience - not just watching it but being part of it and creating a connection with this recreated digital world."

The Immersive Antarctica experience mixes technology, storytelling, archival records and data from the UKAHT

Lesley Johnston, extended reality producer with UKAHT, said: "Antarctica may be a remote continent, but it plays an essential role in the Earth's climate and holds stories of great human endeavour and scientific advancement that we want to share with the world.

"The project forms part of our 30th anniversary celebrations and helps make it accessible for everyone."Whilst it's a virtual experience, it allows people to feel they've stepped foot in Antarctica and taken something away with them. That is where the power lies."

