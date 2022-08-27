Cambridge congestion charge: Five-year plan considered

Cambridge drivers could face congestion charges by 2027 under the proposals

A congestion charge for Cambridge could be in force within five years under new plans.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) is proposing a £5 charge to be introduced by 2026/27, which would affect private vehicles between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays.

As part of the proposal, the GCP said it planned to improve public transport.

Cambridgeshire County Council would have final approval of any plans.

The authority said a public consultation last year showed there was public support for proposals to improve public transport and reduce pollution and congestion.

According to the council, people favoured road based charges over increased parking charges, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Transport Director at the GCP, Peter Blake, said a further consultation on exemptions and discounts would be held.

The GCP cannot unilaterally impose the charge, although it can make a recommendation to Cambridgeshire County Council, which has the power to approve the plans.

It would also fall to the county council as the highway authority to manage the charge in the future after the GCP reaches the end of its work.



Improvements to bus services are also being considered under the new proposals, including cheaper bus fares, longer operating hours and "a huge increase" in rural services.

Mr Blake said the GCP would work closely with partners at the Combined Authority and the county council on the plans.

The authority also set out ambitions for the entire bus fleet to be zero-emission by 2030.

Income from the proposed congestion charge would be ringfenced for public transport, the GCP said.

Mr Blake said: "This is a once in a generation opportunity to create a world-class transport network for Greater Cambridge and the wider area to drive a real step change in the way we travel."

Lower traffic levels in the city would allow for more "people-centric" spaces in the city, the GCP said.

The proposals are due to be presented at a meeting of the GCP's Joint Assembly on 8 September.

