Cambridge data shows Bitcoin mining on the move

·2 min read
A Chinese bitcoin mine
Inside a Chinese bitcoin mine

New data shows Bitcoin mining in China was already in sharp decline before the latest crackdown by the government.

The research by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) found China's share of mining fell from 75.5% in September 2019 to 46% in April 2021.

It also revealed Kazakhstan was now the third most significant Bitcoin mining nation.

Miners earn money by creating new Bitcoins, but the computing used consumes large amounts of energy.

They audit Bitcoin transactions in exchange for an opportunity to acquire the digital currency.

Global mining requires enormous computing power, which in turn uses huge amounts of electricity, and consequently contributes significantly to global emissions.

The CCAF's Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index shows that at time of writing Bitcoin consumed almost as much electricity annually as Colombia.

China moves

In June the Chinese authorities took strong action against Bitcoin.

The authorities told banks and payments platforms to stop supporting digital currency transactions causing prices to tumble.

The data from the CCAF covers a period before the crackdown, but it shows China's share of global mining power was already in significant decline prior to the action by the Chinese authorities.

The Cambridge researchers observed that the crackdown, once enacted, effectively led to all of China's mining power "disappearing overnight, suggesting that miners and their equipment are on the move".

A coal mine
Kazakhstan is a heavy user of coal-fired generation

Experts say the miners are highly mobile.

"Miners pack shipping containers with mining rigs", said David Gerard, author of Attack Of The 50 Foot Blockchain, "so that in effect they are mobile computer data centres, and they are now trying to ship those out of China".

It's not clear where they will go, but even before the crackdown the geography of mining was shifting.

Kazakhstan, a country rich in fossil fuels, saw an almost six-fold increase in mining - increasing its share from 1.4% in September 2019 to 8.2% in April 2021.

According to the US Department of Commerce, 87% of Kazakhstan's electricity "is generated from fossil fuels" with coal accounting for more than 70% of generation.

The country is now the third largest miner of Bitcoins, behind the US, which saw its share of global mining power also rise significantly - to 16.8%.

Raining money

The data also revealed the close ties between sources of cheap electricity and Bitcoin mining.

Researchers found a seasonal movement of mining between Chinese provinces in response, it was suggested, to the availability of hydro-electric power.

Mining moved from the coal-burning northern province of Xinjiang in the dry season, to the hydro-abundant southern province of Sichuan in the rainy season.

The researchers noted that "this seasonal migration has materially affected the energy profile of Bitcoin mining in China", adding that it illustrated "the complexity of assessing the environmental effects of mining".

Sichuan banned Bitcoin mining in June.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China June home price growth slows for first time since Nov

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's new home price growth slowed for the first time since November last year in month-on-month terms, data showed on Thursday, as government measures to cool a hot housing market finally triggered a weakening in gains. Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.5% in June from a month earlier, down from a 0.6% rise in May, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Tightening credit conditions and existing curbs have helped rein in rising housing prices, said Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.

  • China's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows

    China's share of global bitcoin production power fell sharply even before a recent crackdown by its authorities on cryptocurrency mining, research by the University of Cambridge showed on Thursday. China has long been the centre of global cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process. The country's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as "hash rate," fell to 46% in April this year from 75.5% in September 2019, according to the data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

  • Indonesia’s Wealth Fund Runs ‘36-Hour’ Days to Bridge Trust Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s new wealth fund has been working “36-hour” days to translate the investment potential of Southeast Asia’s largest economy to foreign investors, said its new chief.Indonesia Investment Authority’s team of 20 is currently studying 50 companies for potential funds, said Ridha Wirakusumah, president director at the fund known as INA. The challenge is in building trust in the still uncertain world of doing business in Indonesia, where policies can change rapidly and compani

  • TSMC forecasts sustained chip demand, easing of auto chip shortage

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC posted record quarterly sales and forecast revenue for the current quarter will jump by at least a fifth, boosted by a pandemic-led surge in global demand for semiconductors that power smartphones, laptops and cars. Revenue for April-June at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, climbed 28% to a record $13.29 billion. For the quarter ending in September, TSMC forecast revenue of $14.6 billion to $14.9 billion, compared with $12.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back Through to $33,000 Levels to Avoid Another Loss

    It’s been yet another bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through the day’s pivot level to $33,000 levels would support the broader market, however.

  • Restaurant owner who breached COVID group size rule fined $9,000

    An owner of a mala restaurant that was found to have two groups of patrons in breach of the maximum permissible group size of five persons was fined $9,000 on Thursday (15 July).

  • South Africa to Boost Troops Fivefold to Help Quash Riots

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa will significantly ramp up the number of soldiers deployed to help quell riots following days of looting and destruction of businesses, after the government said a military presence may be helping to ease the violence.Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told lawmakers that troops in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be boosted to 25,000 from about 5,000 now, following a discussion between the government and opposition parties.“We are seeing less inc

  • Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars subpoenaed for documents related to Chris Doyle hiring and resignation

    Chris Doyle, the former University of Iowa strength coach, resigned from the Jacksonville Jaguars two days after his hire was announced by the team.

  • WE ALL QUIT: A photo of a Burger King sign went viral after workers protested long hours, low pay, and kitchen temperatures that reached 97 degrees

    The nine Burger King workers join the ranks of retail and restaurant employees "rage quitting" jobs over working conditions and pay.

  • Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. reach deal on OPEC+ oil output: report

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached a deal Wednesday that would allow a stalled OPEC+ deal on output levels to proceed, with the U.A.E. allowed to boost the baseline used to determine how much crude it's allowed to pump, Reuters reported, citing an OPEC+ source. OPEC+ talks on a proposal to lift production by a cumulative 2 million barrels a day between August and December while extending the expiration date of an agreement on output curbs from April 2022 to the end of next year fe

  • A pair of beverage companies to invest $740 million, bring 400 jobs to Charlotte area

    The companies plan to create a beverage manufacturing site at the former Philip Morris cigarette site in Concord.

  • Sky-High Feed Prices Are Pushing Dairy Farmers Over The Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Vanstrom stuck by his dairy cows through a recession, a trade war and a global pandemic that forced him to dump milk into manure pits. This year, though, he’s finally had enough. The thing that’s putting him over the edge: exorbitant grain prices.One weekend in early June, the Kennedy, New York, farmer and his wife loaded 46 milking cows into livestock trailers and sent them off to an auction house. Some went to other dairies. Others ended up at slaughterhouses, to be turned

  • Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

    Although most people are likely looking forward to the day when they can retire and take it easy, plenty of others are looking hard for ways to take it easy even before they retire. With the right...

  • Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal

    After two weeks of uncertainty, it appears that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have reached a compromise regarding production levels

  • 3 Companies That Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Should Acquire

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors tend to pay very close attention. Although Buffett isn't infallible, he's led his company's stock to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20% since becoming CEO in 1965. Taking into account Berkshire Hathaway's 21% move higher on a year-to-date basis, the Class A shares (BRK.A) have netted investors about a 3,400,000% return since 1965, and Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $500 billion in shareholder value.

  • Retired but eager to resume part-time work? Here’s how to find the right gig

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I recently retired from my corporate job and enjoyed being in the office each day. Financially, I am secure but I’m not ready to quit working altogether. I’m looking for a part-time job that will satisfy my desire to be around people while not overtaxing me.

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Fuel Stocks Grow and OPEC+ Nears Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled as a build in U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply cooled a buying spree that had pushed the market above $75.Futures in New York fell 2.8%, the most since May. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to a U.S. government report. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were said to resolve the standoff that has prevented OPEC+ from satisfying growing demand for extra barrels. Technical

  • U.S. Oil Consumption Surging With Industry Firing at Full Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil demand has soared to new heights in a remarkable turnaround from just a year ago when the pandemic sent the U.S. economy into a tailspin and decimated demand. A rolling average of U.S. total oil products supplied – an indicator of consumption – jumped to the highest seasonal level in government data going back three decades in the week ending July 2. While gasoline and diesel demand have returned to pre-pandemic levels, a surge in petroleum use for products such as p

  • Have a Circuit Breaker Ready for Lam Research

    A caller during Tuesday's "Mad Money" Lightning Round segment asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research Corp. . "I think they're doing a great job, and they're the solution to our chip shortage," Cramer responded. The trading volume has declined since the middle of May and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been stalled the past few months.

  • My wife and I have $1.8 million saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’