LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Several people robbed a man Saturday night inside his apartment in the 3800 block of Edward Way in the Cambridge Estates apartments, according to Lafayette police.

A resident flagged down a patrolling Lafayette officer in the apartment complex about 8:05 p.m. Saturday and reported the robbery.

The victim opened his apartment door to two people whom he knew, and he invited them inside. Those two people then allowed other people into the apartment, where the victim was knocked to the floor and held there at gunpoint, according to police.

While the intruder confined the victim at the end of the gun, other intruders searched the apartment, taking the victim's personal property, according to police.

Lafayette police said the case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Cambridge Estates resident robbed at gunpoint