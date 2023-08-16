Cambridge Hindus 'brimming with pride' as PM speaks at Ram Katha

People were "brimming with pride" after the Prime Minister spoke at an international Hindu gathering, a British Hindu has said.

Rishi Sunak spoke during the nine day recital of the scripture Ram Katha by the spiritual preacher Morari Bapuat at Jesus College, University of Cambridge.

Organisers said it was the largest gathering of the UK Hindu community.

Meenal Sachdev said people attending were "overwhelmed" at hearing from the UK's first Hindu prime minister.

It is the first time that a Hindu spiritual event has been held at Cambridge University, organisers added.

He added the stories of those who, like his parents arrived in the UK with very little, were "an example to us all"

Mr Sunak told those gathered: "For me, faith is very personal, it guides me in every aspect of my life.

"Being prime minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. Our faith gives me courage, strength and resilience to do the best I can for our country."

Ms Sachdev, who is a Conservative councillor representing an area of Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, said: "I spoke to several of them afterwards and they couldn't believe that he had spoken so beautifully.

"I think they were already very excited, not just the Hindus in Cambridge, but actually there's so many people from around the UK and around the world right now in Cambridge attending this event, and I think everyone felt a real sense of honour and pride."

Ms Sachdev added that three Indian prime ministers had been educated at Cambridge University.

Morari Bapu used music, poetry and comedy to tell the life of Ram - an incarnation of the god Vishnu - during the recitation which began on Saturday.

Known as Bapu, he has previously held Ram Katha at The Vatican, Jerusalem and Hiroshima, as well as other venues in the UK.

