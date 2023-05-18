Cambridge man arrested following raid

CAMBRIDGE − A local man has been charged with two felonies following the execution of a search warrant on a residence in the northwestern part of the city.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, the Tuesday morning raid stemmed from the culmination of a fentanyl trafficking investigation by his office's Investigations Division and Code Task Force detectives. Officers seized items used in the manufacturing of fentanyl for distribution and sale during the raid.

As a result, Corey Brandon Cobb, 39 of Cambridge, has been formally charged with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The trafficking charge was elevated due to it occurring within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Bulk quantities of suspected fentanyl have been seized throughout the last several weeks and in total from correlation with this warrant execution at the residence, according to Paden.

Fentanyl is a schedule II synthetic opioid and is highly addictive and can be lethal to users. Recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows there were more than 75,000 overdoses deaths from Fentanyl in 2022.

Cobb remains incarcerated at the Guernsey County Jail pending a bond hearing.

“Drug Trafficking will not be tolerated in this area," said Paden, adding that his office will use all resources available to eradicate the drug dealers.

