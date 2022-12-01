Cambridge man arrested in Salisbury double shooting that killed one

UPDATE: Damon Kirkland Hall, 26, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms charges related to the double fatal shooting, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

A Cambridge man was arrested Friday in connection with a Salisbury shooting that killed one person and sent another to a Baltimore hospital.

Damon Kirkland Hall, 25, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and multiple firearm-related charges, according to a Monday news release from Maryland State Police.

The Salisbury Police Department received a 911 call shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, for a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of Martin Street. Police said officers found 42-year-old Emmanuel Jones and 50-year-old Patrice Trader, both of Salisbury, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury pronounced Jones dead. Police said an autopsy conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Trader was taken first to TidalHealth, then transferred to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she continued to receive treatment for her injuries, according to a Monday news release.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit along with Salisbury Police Department detectives responded to the shooting scene, and a search warrant was executed at the Martin Street home. State police crime scene technicians also were there to process evidence.

Police said investigators believe this was not a random attack, but a targeted shooting.

Hall was arrested Friday, Oct.15, and taken before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner. He's being held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man faces murder, assault and firearm charges in Salisbury shooting