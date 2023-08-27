Cambridge man arrested after stabbing incident in Dorchester

Police have arrested a man after a stabbing in Dorchester on Friday night.

Roy Taylor, 66, of Cambridge, was arrested around 6:28 p.m. on August 25 in connection to a stabbing in Dorchester.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 190 Westview Street for a report of a person stabbed. The suspect was in an argument and had stabbed a victim.

The suspect then fled the area in a motor vehicle and officers were able to obtain the motor vehicle’s registration, and believe it was heading toward Cambridge, police say.

Taylor was taken into custody with assistance from Cambridge police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and mayhem.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

