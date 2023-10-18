Cambridge man charged with several felonies, including aggravated trafficking in drugs

CAMBRIDGE − A local man has been charged with multiple felonies following a two-month investigation, according to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.

On Friday, 34-year-old Jaryd Lee McClay of Cambridge was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and agents with Homeland Security Investigations were investigating McClay when they obtained evidence McClay was distributing narcotics in a school zone.

On Oct. 11, McClay was involved in a traffic stop by Guernsey County deputies that resulted in seizing a bulk amount of narcotics and a loaded firearm. In total detectives seized approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of fentanyl, and 2 loaded firearms from a culmination of multiple search warrants and a traffic stop.Paden stated he is appreciative of the tips from the community and his office will continue to follow up on them.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: After investigation, Cambridge man charged with multiple drug offenses