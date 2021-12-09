Stock image

A Cambridge man is facing multiple felony drug charges after his erratic behavior while walking on the city's northsidein June raised the concerns of several residents.

Bryan M. Fogle, 36, was indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on single counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, after an officer dispatched to investigate his behavior found illegal narcotics in his possession.

An arraignment hearing for Fogle is pending in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court following the indictment earlier this week. A summons on indictment for his arrest was issued by the court after the indictment was filed on Dec. 7.

According to reports, several Cambridge residents called police on June 12, to report the erratic behavior by a male pedestrian.

Patrolman Matt Scurlock reportedly located Fogle, who matched the description given by residents, near the intersection of Taylor Avenue and North Ninth Street, where he was observed to be "jumping around" on the sidewalk.

Scurlock stopped Fogle for his weird behavior and, during his investigation, the officer reportedly located approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of fentanyl.

The narcotics were sent for testing to confirm they were meth and fentanyl before the case was presented to a grand jury on Dec. 3.

No other information was available.

Fogle has prior felony drug offense convictions in Guernsey County stemming from two cases in 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge man indicted on drug charges