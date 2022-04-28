Cambridge man sentenced to 15 years to life after pleading guilty to murder

Stock

Cambridge resident Spencer J. Andrews was sentenced to an indefinite 15-years to life prison sentence Thursday in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a bill of information charging him with murder.

Andrews, 23, will also serve a mandatory three-year sentence for a firearm specification prior to starting the indefinite life sentence for shooting and killing 28-year-old Anthony Gerdau on Clark Street in Cambridge last month.

"This is a tragedy," said Judge Daniel G. Padden during the sentencing hearing for Andrews. "The lives of two young men gone."

Gerdau was pronounced dead at Southeastern Med a short time after he was found lying on the sidewalk along Clark Street following a 911 call.

According to Ohio law, the sentence for the firearm specification to which Andrews also plead guilty must be served prior to and consecutive to the sentence for the unclassified felony for murder.

The guilty pleas were part of a negotiated plea agreement approved by Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Angler just weeks after Gerdau was shot on March 20.

"Proceeding this way is easier for the families," said Angler. "They have a resolution instead of having to wait for more than a year."

The agreement was also approved by the Cambridge Police Department.

Authorities still have not released a motive for the shooting, although an excerpt from a victim's impact statement authored by Gerdau's mother, Patty, on behalf of his family and friends indicated he may have been protecting his girlfriend.

"I believe that my son tried to protect (name omitted)," said victims' advocate Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson of the Haven of Hope while reading the statement in court. "She is very lucky she did not get shot that day. Anthony loved her so very much and she is traumatized by watching him get shot and die in her arms."

Angler said she was unable to discuss the details of the shooting due to a the pending case for co-defendant Micheal Saylor, 35, who faces single counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, in connection with the shooting.

In the victim impact statement, Patty Gerdau said she and her family are struggling to recover from the loss of her son.

"My son was shot and left to die on a sidewalk," read Carpenter-Wilkinson. "I cannot get over how scared he was. I relive this thought over and over in my mind, all day long. I don't even know how to put into words what this had done to me...our family.

"There are no words to adequately describe the pain and guilt I feel. I cannot get out of bed...I cannot sleep...I cannot remember things. I am devastated and destroyed. Life is still going on, but my life stopped the second I knew that he had been shot.

"I knew that he was dead. I just felt it."

Patty went on to say the ripple effect of Andrew's actions that day are profound.

"Anthony has so many friends and family members that will miss him terribly for the rest of their lives," she said. "He touched so many people in the 28 years we had him. That boy has no idea what he took from me, and I don't think he cares. This was senseless."

During the defendant's chance to address the court as part of the sentencing hearing, Padden stopped Andrews and instructed him to face the family and friends of the victim present in the courtroom while expressing his remorse.

"I'm sorry to you guys," said Spencer. "I made a big mistake. I know what I did was wrong."

Defense attorney Jack Blakeslee did not make any presentation on behalf of Andrews.

Angler previously said the the case was resolved so quickly due to the overwhelming evidence and the investigation conducted by Cambridge police detectives.

"There is no other conclusion than Andrew Spencer killed Anthony Gerdau," said Angler.

During the hearing Thursday, Angler disclosed to Padden the prosecution would have presented 139 piece of evidence and called 16 individual witnesses had the case gone to trial.

A supplemental discovery list would have reportedly included the autopsy report from the Licking County Coroner's Office.

Guernsey County Coroner Dr. Sandra Shubert previously reported the initial autopsy findings confirmed Gerdau died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a log at the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center, a woman at a Clark Street residence called at approximately 9:21 p.m. on March 20 to report someone had been shot outside her residence.

Police arrived a short time later and found Gerdau lying on the sidewalk.

During the course of their investigation, police officers learned Andrews was at his home where the shooting allegedly occurred less than a block away.

Andrews and the other occupants of the home at 432 Clark Street were ordered to exit the residence where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Police detectives obtained a search warrant for the home to collect evidence.

An initial unclassified felony murder charge was filed against Andrews in the Cambridge Municipal Court on March 22.

The case was later bound over to the common pleas court and Angler filed the bill of information charging Andrews with murder and the firearm specification on April 14.

Andrews was given 39 days credit for time served in the Guernsey County Jail.

He was remanded into the custody of the sheriff's office for incarceration in the county jail until such time as he can be transported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's reception center in Orient to begin serving his sentence.

As for Saylor, the felony charges were filed against him in the municipal court on March 24. His attorney waived his client's right to a preliminary hearing on April 1 and the case was bound over to the common pleas court.

A bill of information charging him with complicity in the commission of an offense and obstructing justice was filed by Angler in the common pleas court on April 19. He is scheduled to enter a negotiated plea to the charges on May 19.

Saylor is free on a $40,000 surety bond posted by Turoczy Bail Bonds.

Authorities have not released details regarding Saylor's involvement in the shooting.

