Cambridge man sentenced to 2 life terms in 2021 double murder in Salisbury

A Cambridge man was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for first-degree murder of two people in Salisbury in 2021.

Damon Hall, 26, was convicted by a Wicomico County jury in November of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms charges related to the double fatal shooting in October 2021.

He was sentenced March 23 to two consecutive terms of life without possibility of parole on two counts of first-degree murder, plus an additional consecutive term of 10 years without parole on firearms charges by Wicomico County Judge Hon. K. Beckstead, the state's attorney's office said in a release.

In the early afternoon hours of Oct. 12, 2021, Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to the home of the victims, Emmanuel Jones, 42, and Jones’ aunt, Patrice Trader, 51, at 315 Martin St. in Salisbury, the release said.

After first reconnoitering the area, Hall returned to the home approximately 90 minutes later and shot both Jones and Trader in the head. Jones was pronounced dead at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional later that day. Trader succumbed to her wound in March 2022, some five months later.

Hall was prohibited from possessing a handgun at the time of this offense because of a prior conviction.

