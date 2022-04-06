Cambridge man sentenced to prison for weapons-related convictions

Stock

A Cambridge man accused of trading illegal narcotics for a gun reportedly stolen from a Noble County resident last year was sentenced to prison Tuesday in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Robert D. Hutchison, 26, Cambridge, was sentenced to 45 months during the hearing before Judge Daniel G. Padden and ordered to serve the balance of a sentence for being on post release control after the time of the conviction.

Padden sentenced Hutchison to 30 months for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, after he plead guilty to the charges, as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

The sentences result in approximately 50 months behind bars for Hutchison.

Three additional charges contained in an indictment by a Guernsey County grand jury on Dec. 7, 2021, were dismissed following the sentencing hearing.

Those charges included aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

The convictions that led to Hutchison's post-release control included single counts of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in Guernsey County in November 2018, and drug trafficking, a third-degree felony, in Washington County in January 2019.

Hutchison was sentenced to concurrent two-year terms in Guernsey County and a two-year term in Washington County. He was released from prison on Oct. 28 with a post-release control term of three years and five months.

Guernsey County Sheriff's Office

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office and court records, Hutchison was arrested in September 2021 after reportedly trading methamphetamine for a firearm stolen by a woman from her grandparent's home in Noble County.

Noble County Sheriff's Office

The unidentified woman was arrested by Noble County sheriff's deputies after being identified as a suspect in the breaking and entering. She allegedly led authorities to Hutchison's home in Cambridge.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and investigators reported located the stolen gun and a significant amount of illegal narcotics.

Hutchison and a roommate, Derrick A. King, 33, Cambridge, were both arrested and later indicted by a grand jury.

King faces two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies; and single counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

A two-day trial for King is slated to begin May 24 in the common pleas court.

Charges were also filed against the woman accused of stealing the gun in Noble County, but she reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose in December.

The initial charge against Hutchison was filed with the Cambridge Municipal Court on Sept. 24. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1, 2021, and the case was bound over to the higher court.

Hutchison was remanded into the custody of the sheriff's office for transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's Reception Center in Orient. He remains incarcerated in the county jail awaiting transport.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge man sentenced to prison for weapons-related convictions