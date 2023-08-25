Cambridge man wanted for murdering, dismembering roommate in Indiana has been arrested

A joint fugitive investigation led to the arrest of a Cambridge man wanted for murdering and dismembering his roommate in Indiana in 2017, according to Massachusetts State Police.

John Hallett, 54, was arrested at his Cambridge apartment at 15 Chester Street on Thursday morning.

In August 2022 the Michigan City, Indiana, Police Department developed information suggesting that Hallett had murdered his roommate in 2017 by striking him with a blunt object and then choking him, officials say.

Hallett allegedly then disemboweled his roommate’s body and disposed of remains in various public trash cans.

During the homicide investigation by Michigan Police, a cadaver dog was deployed inside the former residence of Hallett and his roommate where they were alerted to the scent of human remains in the basement.

Evidence collected by police confirmed the presence of decomposing remains in the basement prompting an arrest warrant charging Hallett with murder. US Marshals in Indiana developed information that Hallett was residing in Cambridge.

Cambridge police detectives learned that Hallett was living at his Chester Street apartment in the city and with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section Troopers, and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officers Hallett was apprehended and taken into custody.

Neighbors were surprised after hearing what Hallett was accused of.

“There was a commotion out front of the building that’s across the street and a man walking out in handcuffs, which caught my eye as unusual,” said Lindsay Garito, who lives across the street. “He looked about as normal as they come, he was calm, he just walked out of his building in a large group.”

“I live like two houses down, I was walking to the gym and I saw probably like 20 men in bullet proof vests and I assumed they were shooting a movie or something because this stuff like doesn’t happen around here,” said Alex Majetich, who lives nearby.

Hallett was booked as a fugitive from justice.

Prosecutors will arrange for his rendition to Indiana to answer to the murder charge.

“Just thinking of living that close to someone that’s taken another human’s life is definitely unsettling,” said Garito.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

