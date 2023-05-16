Cambridge men sentenced in Lazy River Lounge incident

ZANESVILLE − Four men from Cambridge who terrorized a New Year’s Eve party at a local bar with guns and violence received prison sentences recently from Judge Mark Fleegle in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Brothers Jonathan and Christopher "CJ" McCall and Scottie Minnis received seven to nine years in prison for the incident while another McCall brother, Johna, got five to seven years. The event happened at the Lazy River Lounge, which is currently undergoing nuisance abatement procedures due to ongoing criminal activity at the establishment.

All men were charged with assault, a second-degree felony, aggravated riot with a firearm specification and improper of handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The entire chain of events occurred when Christopher bumped into a woman at the bar and spilled the drinks he was carrying on his shirt. Unable to let it go, the mother of one of McCall’s friends approached the woman accused of spilling the drinks and escalated the situation.

Later, as the defendants and other patrons were exiting the bar, words were exchanged at the door and the four began brutally beating a bystander who was completely uninvolved in the dispute. The McCalls and Minnis took turns beating and kicking the man unconscious, leaving him with head trauma and a facial fracture.

The four defendants ran to their car. In court, Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle argued what was already an out-of-control situation could have ended there.

“This guy was beat unconscious by four different guys, but that wasn’t enough,” Litle said.

Instead of getting in their car and leaving, the men retrieved pistols from each door and returned to the melee.

Pointing guns and shooting in the air, the four turned the scene into a dangerous riot. They then hid their guns in a Cambridge residence.

Provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Cambridge men sentenced in Lazy River Lounge incident