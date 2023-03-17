Cambridge PD hires world-renowned consultant to review protocols after shooting of college student

The City of Cambridge has hired a world-renowned consultant to review police department protocols and procedures after the shooting of a college student in January.

The Police Executive Research Forum will conduct an independent review of the department to determine if training and protocols can be revised in situations similar to the shooting of Arif Sayed Faisal.

On January 4, Cambridge police received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident describing that a man jumped out of an apartment window with what appeared to be a machete. The man was then seen cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass from the window he jumped out of.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the male, identified as Sayed Faisal, 20 of Cambridge, bleeding in an alley behind a Sidney Street building.

Faisal then ran from the area carrying the weapon, which investigators described as a foot-long kukri knife, leading police through several blocks in the Cambridgeport neighborhood before officers attempted to verbally engage with him on Chestnut Street.

Officers then requested Faisal put the knife down when he reportedly moved towards the officers while still in possession of the weapon, Ryan said. Officials said when officers tried to de-escalate the situation with a less lethal weapon, Faisal refused to release the knife and continued to advance toward them until an officer discharged his department-issued firearm and struck Faisal.

Faisal was immediately rendered medical aid by police until transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

City Manager Yi-An Huang called the shooting “tragic” in a February statement.

“Following the tragic police shooting of Arif Sayed Faisal, I have been committed to charting a path forward by working with the Police Commissioner and City department heads to evaluate our existing services and implement the six recommendations outlined by the City Council that will strengthen our overall safety and support for the Cambridge community,” said City Manager Yi-An Huang in a statement Friday. “Bringing on PERF is one of several commitments we are in the process of implementing and they have a strong record on police reform and helping departments make meaningful changes. We are looking forward to their review and recommendations.”

PERF has more than 40 years of experience assisting state, county, and local police departments and sheriffs’ offices, as well as federal and international law enforcement agencies, according to Cambridge city officials.

“A great deal of work has been prioritized by the City and our department in the aftermath of this tragedy,” said Police Commissioner Christine Elow. “Uniquely suited to perform this work, PERF is a highly respected leader within law enforcement. They will help us continue to learn and grow from the January 4th fatal shooting, particularly from the lens of our policies and procedures. Additionally, we expect they will help us with recommendations on less-than-lethal alternatives, how we could evolve the department and city’s capacity for alternative responses to mental health crisis’; and identify new or enhanced prospective training opportunities that would support safe, effective crisis response services to residents with behavioral health challenges. Ensuring that our officers and staff receive training that is consistent with national best practices will enhance the safety of our residents and officers, and help promote trust within the community.”

Authorities have not released the name of the officer who opened fire.

Faisal, who was known as Prince by his family, was an only child who was never violent and had never been involved with law enforcement before, according to his parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

