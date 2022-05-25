Cambridge peace walk joins families and police calling for end to violence

Among chants of “Peace is power! Peace is power” from marchers in a Cambridge Peace Walk are the voices of dozens of children.

More than 100 people, mostly children, took to the streets in Cambridge to call for an end to violence.

“It’s our home. This is the place where we raise our children,” said Denise Simmons, who is a citywide Cambridge city councillor.

The section of Cambridge where the Peace Walk took place is called the Port. Police say it’s where most of the recent violence has taken place. There have been four shooting incidents so far this year.

And a month ago, police say, an 18 year old brought “a ghost gun” to the Prospect Hill Academy Charter School in the same neighborhood.

All things these kids are well aware of as they march through their neighborhood.

“It affects everyone, especially the kids and how they grow up. We want them to know that they can have love in their heart and spread it,” said Lisa Jones.

As summer approaches, a time when there is normally an uptick in violence, Cambridge Police joined families to take back these streets.

“The community, they are our partners in stopping the crime, stopping the violence. So just making sure they know that we’re here. That we’re here to protect them, that we’re here to work together, to keep the community safe,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.

And working together means knowing each other.

“Getting to know our neighbors. Then we are less afraid. So, this is a peace walk. It’s about peace in the neighborhood,” said Councillor Simmons.

And that’s a message even the children who marched understand and want to spread.

“I came here today because I wanted to acknowledge peace in this neighborhood, and I want everyone to know that peace is very important to the world,” said Storm Roc, who lives in this neighborhood and is just 10 years old.

Only four reported shootings in Cambridge so far this year. That’s a dramatic drop from last year, when unfortunately there was one homicide.

All the more reason organizers say this event will not be the last.

