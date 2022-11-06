Cambridge Police ask for public help identifying subject in convenience store armed robbery

Bryan Lambert
Cambridge police are asking the public for help identifying a man that may have robbed a convenience store at knife point.

According to Cambridge Police, a man entered a convenience store on Mass Ave before pulling out a knife and demanding money from the register.

Video tweeted out by the department shows the suspect entering the store in a dark red hoodie and a Red Sox hat.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the innocent is asked to call 617-349-3300.

