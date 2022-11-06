Cambridge Police ask for public help identifying subject in convenience store armed robbery

Cambridge police are asking the public for help identifying a man that may have robbed a convenience store at knife point.

According to Cambridge Police, a man entered a convenience store on Mass Ave before pulling out a knife and demanding money from the register.

Video tweeted out by the department shows the suspect entering the store in a dark red hoodie and a Red Sox hat.

We are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect featured in the video after an armed robbery occurred at a convenience store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue in #CambMA. Have any information?



Please call 617-349-3300. pic.twitter.com/iGuWYdd53s — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 6, 2022

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the innocent is asked to call 617-349-3300.

