Cambridge Police charge four people in Central Square stabbings

Four people have been charged in connection with three stabbings in Cambridge earlier this month.

The stabbings happened in Central Square July 10. The same man was a victim in two of the incidents, according to police.

The first stabbing happened after an apparent fight near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Pleasant Street around 4 a.m., police said. A man arrived at the entrance of a Cambridge hospital with stab wounds and was treated and discharged later that morning.

Around 8:04 p.m. that night, a double-stabbing was reported in Central Square. One of the victims was found on Massachusetts Avenue and the other – the same man who had been stabbed earlier that day – was found on Western Avenue.

Both men suffered potentially life-threatening injuries but are expected to recover.

Police investigating after 2 men stabbed in Cambridge

Police said four suspects were arrested in the area. They face the following charges:

Jahhiaha Carr, homeless: Assault with Intent to Murder; Armed Robbery; Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon; and Assault and Battery to Collect a Loan.

Talia Jackson, of Chelsea: Armed Robbery; Armed Assault with Intent to Murder; Assault and battery with a Dangerous Weapon; Assault and Battery to Collect a Loan; and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

Dakari Henderson, of Boston: Armed Assault with Intent to Murder; and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Hulbert Desanges, of Boston: two Counts of Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon; two Counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder; and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW