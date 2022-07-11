Cambridge Police investigate shooting on Steubenville Avenue

Cambridge Police Department

The Cambridge Police Department is investigation a Sunday shooting that took place in the 400 block Steubenville Avenue.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the emergency room at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in response to a gunshot wound to the head, according to police reports.

Upon arrival they were met by a witness who, according to police reports, told them she was outside the residence where the shooting occurred waiting for a man who turned out to be the victim.

The witness told officers the victim exited the residence with the gunshot and she drove him to the ER. The police report states the gunshot wound was near the center of the victim's lower jaw with an exit wound on the right side of his jaw.

Officers were able to talk to the male briefly as he was on his way to have a CAT scan. Following the procedure, officers were able to obtain some additional information, including the identity of the alleged shooter.

Police reports note that due to the injuries, the victim was not able to communicate much with the officers. He was transported by Medflight to a Columbus area hospital.

Officers seized victim's phone and impounded the car he was transported in for evidence purposes.

The victim's condition is unknown. Calls to the CPD for additional information were not returned Monday afternoon.

