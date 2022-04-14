Cambridge Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Porter Square area

An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old Sommerville woman reported she was sexually and physically assaulted near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center on Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m., said police.

The woman reported to Cambridge Police that she was walking down Roseland Street towards Mass. Ave when she felt someone quickly approach her.

According to police, when she tried to move out of the way, the suspect allegedly reached up her skirt and “aggressively felt her buttocks.” The woman reported that when she went to confront the suspect he ran away before she could get a good description of him.

The Cambridge Police are actively investigating this incident and seeking to locate any potential evidence associated with this report.

No further information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

