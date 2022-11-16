Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours

Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours.

According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.

The victim’s assistant told police that the BMW was returned to the home before it was allegedly stolen again hours later.

The victim told police that he believes the suspect is the same culprit in both instances.

According to police, the vehicle was returned to the owner for a second time.

Police say they are investigating the incidents and are looking to generate probable cause to proceed with charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

