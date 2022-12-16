Cambridge police investigating after reports of overnight gunshots

Cambridge Police are investigating after residents reported gunshots overnight.

According to Cambridge Police, while the window in a Garden Street apartment was damaged, no injuries were suffered.

Detectives are interviewing residents about the overnight events and are working to obtain evidence.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW