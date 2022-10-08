Cambridge Police searching for missing man with autism

Cambridge Police are asking the public for help locating a man that went missing in the area of Lesley University Saturday afternoon.

According to Cambridge Police, Juan Scully, a 21-year-old man with autism, is from New Hampshire and not familiar with the area.

He was last seen at Lesley University around 1:00 p.m. wearing black plants with red stripes, black and white shoes and a reddish sweatshirt. Police say he often walks on his toes and he may also be carrying a black jacket.

Anyone that finds Scully is asked to call 911 or the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

