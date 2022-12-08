Cambridge police searching for suspect that allegedly assaulted woman, attempted to steal her dog

Cambridge police are searching for the man that allegedly assaulted a woman and attempted to steal her dog Monday night.

According to Cambridge Police, the woman in her 20′s was walking her eight-month-old dog in the area of Market Street and Windsor Street around midnight when a man wearing all black and a black ski mask approached her. After passing him while making eye contact, the suspect turned around, tackled her to the ground and struck her multiple times.

Cambridge Police are actively investigating and seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a Cambridge resident in her 20s was physically assaulted in the area of Market Street & Windsor Street while walking her 8-month-old dog around midnight on Dec 5. 1/3 https://t.co/L4mSnvSlKP pic.twitter.com/EPf1onEcjX — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 8, 2022

The suspect then grabbed the dog’s leash and attempted to flee the scene. The dog was able to eventually able to escape the alleged thief’s grasp, according to police.

The woman was treated for her injuries on scene and was reunited with her dog after a bystander found the animal.

Cambridge Police shared surveillance video of the suspect walking in the area more than an hour before the assault occurred.

Cambridge Police ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact officers at 617-349-330 or send an anonymous tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

