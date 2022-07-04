Cambridge Police searching for suspect after gunfire in Central Square

Police in Cambridge say they are actively trying to track down the person who fired a gun in busy Central Square.

It happened Sunday afternoon at around 2:55 p.m. near Mass Ave and Douglas Street.

Police say there are no known victims, and no arrests have been made, but evidence of the incident was recovered from the scene.

Investigators have also asked for help trying to identify a man seen in a surveillance image around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text message to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW