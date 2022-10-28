Cambridge police seek help identifying man wanted in string of sexual assaults

Police in Cambridge are turning to the public for help identifying a man suspected in a string of sexual assaults that date back to last winter, authorities announced Friday.

The suspect is believed to be associated with separate assaults reported in February, April, and August, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

On the morning of Feb. 10, a 35-year-old Cambridge woman reported that she was approached from behind in the area of Mason Street and Phillips Place and a suspect allegedly put their hand on her buttocks and then reached around her front and touched her groin area. The suspect then ran to Brattle Square.

About two months later, on the morning of April 13, a 47-year-old Somerville woman was physically and sexually assaulted near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center at 1815 Massachusetts Avenue. The woman told police that she was walking down Roseland Street towards Massachusetts Avenue when she felt someone quickly approach her. After attempting to step out of the way, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and felt her buttocks. When she turned around to confront the suspect, he ran away.

Lastly, on the afternoon of Aug. 24, officers responding to the area of Prescott Street and Broadway spoke with a 19-year-old Cambridge woman who said a male suspect came up from behind her and grabbed her chest. When she turned around, the suspect laughed and ran away.

In each case, the suspect was described as a male, possibly Hispanic, about 5′3″ - 5′8″ with a medium build and carrying a dark backpack.

He is also believed to have a “unique and noticeable” gait. Surveillance video released by police depicted him running on his toes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411.

Police reminded residents to always be aware of their surroundings, carry a cell phone whenever possible, stay in well-lit areas at night, and call 911 immediately if they ever feel threatened or observe any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

