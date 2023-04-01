Cambridge Police seek public’s help to find woman missing since 2020

Cambridge Police are looking to the public for help in finding a homeless woman who has been missing for three years.

Mitchel Iviquel, 43, was last seen on March 31, 2020. She was reported missing in March 2021, after her family reported not seeing her for nearly a year, police said. She often spent time in the Central Square area.

Police described her as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Yesterday marked 3 years since Mitchel Iviquel was reportedly last seen. Since we were notifed that she was missing, we immediately investigated the case and have attempted to exhaust every means possible in hopes of finding her. https://t.co/YYJ6xTYNwV — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 1, 2023

“While this has received local and national attention, we still have NOT received any tips or information that would indicate her whereabouts or status,” police said. “If anyone has ANY information, please don’t hesitate to contact the Cambridge Police at (617) 349-3300.”

