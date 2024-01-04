Cambridge Preschool receives ICCP designation

CAMBRIDGE − Cambridge Preschool received the Inclusive Child Care Program designation, and was the only preschool in the county to receive the honor, according to officials.

The ICCP designation is part of Ohio PROMISE, a new statewide initiative that will Promote Resources, Opportunities, and Meaningful Inclusion through Support and Education.

“Inclusive education means we are trained and staffed to meet the needs of all students at any developmental level,” Preschool Director Jill Clay said. “Our facility is spacious and equipped with a variety of developmentally appropriate spaces that promote cognitive, fine and gross, social, and sensory development.”

To earn the ICCP designation, a preschool must have an administrator and at least one lead teacher or counselor who has completed the professional development for the Professional Early Childhood Inclusion Credential. Clay and teacher Gianna Flasco have earned this credential.

The school has three lead teachers, two of whom are also certified as early childhood intervention specialists; two additional early childhood intervention specialists; six educational aides; and a registered behavior technician.

Staff members strive to create positive relationships with the families of the children they serve.

“We spend a lot of time working on social skills and daily routines,” Clay added. “It is important that children are familiar with classroom procedures and behavior expectations so they can be successful when they start kindergarten.”

Cambridge Preschool also benefits from partnerships with area organizations including the Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Cambridge Primary School PTAG, the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge, and most recently the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club at Cambridge High School, which co-hosted a family education event at the preschool.

The Cambridge Preschool is at the Garfield Administrative Center, 518 S. Eighth St., Cambridge. For information, visit www.cambridgecityschools.org/cambridgepreschool_home.aspx.

