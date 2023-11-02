Cambridge rapist commits a ‘brutal’ attack while on licence

A convicted rapist who "brutally" attacked a woman nine months after his release from prison has been jailed.

Cambridgeshire Police said Darren Kibukamusoke "subjected the victim to the terrifying ordeal" in her own home on 7 June, 2018.

Kibukamusoke, 37, was out on licence after serving eight years in prison for a violent rape in Cambridge.

The latest victim had never met Kibukamusoke, who was previously known as Jordan Aston-Carter.

The force said he visited the victim's house with a small group of friends and stayed behind after they had left.

After becoming verbally abusive when she refused to take drugs, Kibukamusoke shoved a pillow over the victim's face and then punched her several times, knocking out one of her teeth.

He put his hands around her neck, threatened to kill her and subjected her to a serious sexual assault, police said.

'Horrific case'

Kibukamusoke turned up at her home the following day, but fled when she activated her panic alarm and told him police were involved.

Nine days later, he was returned to jail for breaching the terms of his licence.

Kibukamusoke, who was previously of Catharine Street, Cambridge, was found guilty in July on four counts, including sexual assault, actual bodily harm and intimidating a witness.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, he was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and given a restraining order.

He will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Det Sgt John Bimson, who investigated, said: "This was an horrific case where a violent man invaded the victim's home to carry out the most brutal sexual attack.

"Kibukamusoke is a danger to women and society.

"I would like to pay tribute to the victim for her bravery, and I hope this sentence will help give her some closure after such an horrific ordeal."

