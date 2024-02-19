Cambridge schools implements new curriculum to help young students become better readers

CAMBRIDGE − During the last four years, Cambridge City School District has progressed from an inconsistent and unaligned strategy to a structured literacy application based on the science of reading, district officials said.

According to Jill Clay, K-5 curriculum supervisor and preschool director, the science of reading indicates all students benefit from explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, comprehension, and writing, to become effective readers.

“The State of Ohio has been encouraging and soon will be compelling school districts to make a shift to this different way of teaching our children,” Clay recently told the board of education. “We have embraced this approach and curriculum because we believe it will benefit our students and make them better readers.”

Moving forward Cambridge will complete annual curriculum and assessment audits to identify what is working and where support is needed. The district literacy plan will be updated annually based on the audit and development training will continue.

Clay also pointed out that science and social studies curriculum is being implemented this school year and English language arts curriculum for grades 3 to 5 will be implemented next school year. A new math curriculum is also being considered for implementation in 2024-2025.

The March meeting of the board of education will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Cambridge Intermediate School.

Information provided by Cambridge City Schools.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge schools' new curriculum helps students become better readers