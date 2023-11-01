Cambridge Springs man waives hearing in shooting case

Nov. 1—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs man is scheduled to go to trial for allegedly firing multiple shots at another man in September.

On Tuesday, Gregory J. Blystone, 45, of Walters Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges in connection with an alleged Sept. 20 shooting incident at his property in Cambridge Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville allege Blystone fired several shots at a 40-year-old Cambridge Springs man around 9 that evening.

The other man was at the property when he heard Blystone, who was in a camper, screaming and talking to himself, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Shortly after, Blystone exited the camper and fired 4-5 rounds from a firearm at him," the affidavit said. As the man fled the area, "he could hear Blystone state 'I'm going to (expletive) kill you.'"

The man — who was not injured — told troopers who had arrived on scene that Blystone owned and kept numerous firearms including rifles, shotguns and possibly pistols, the affidavit said.

The incident led to a lengthy standoff between Blystone and authorities with the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team called to the scene.

The incident ended around 1:20 a.m. Sept. 21 with Blystone exiting the residence and surrendering peacefully, according to the criminal complaint.

State police charged Blystone with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, Blystone automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Blystone has been held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $35,000 bond since his arrest.

At Tuesday's hearing, Zilhaver agreed to lower Blystone's bond to $7,500 with conditions at the request of Chad Templin, the Crawford County assistant public defender representing Blystone. The Crawford County District Attorney's Office did not object to the bond lowering.

Under Zilhaver's order, if Blystone were to be released on bond, he is to continue any mental health treatment, possess no firearms, have a drug and alcohol assessment, and have no contact within 50 feet of the victim.

Blystone's case now is schedule for trial during the March 2024 term of county criminal court.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.