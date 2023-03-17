Cambridge: Student artwork about violence against women

Artwork tackling the issue of violence against women is being displayed in Cambridge city centre.

The artworks were made by BA (Hons) Illustration students from Anglia Ruskin University.

They were commissioned in collaboration with Cambridgeshire Constabulary's KNOW Violence Against Women project.

The exhibit is centred around the artists' perceptions of misogyny, harassment, and sexual violence.

The range of artwork includes posters, comic strips, visual displays, short digital films.

There are also sculptures and fabric works showcasing the work of 14 ARU second year illustration students.

Scarlet Thomas, one of the artists featured, said: "It was really important for me to use my own experiences within my work. I wanted it to feel real.

"After discussing violence against women and cat calling with my peers I was inspired by the passion that they spoke with and wanted to use that within my own work."

The pop-up exhibition, located on the first floor of the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Cambridge, is open to the public until 20 March.

Detective Superintendent Tim Nasta, head of protecting vulnerable people at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "Violence against women takes many forms - these excellent art pieces capture the many different ways it can and is experienced every day."

"Education is crucial in tackling the issue of violence against women and girls and we hope that through exposing people to the everyday realities of being a woman, this exhibition will create conversations and encourage men to put themselves in women's shoes for a moment and realise the lasting impact their words and actions can have."

