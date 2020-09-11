Cambridge Technology Renews the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Technology Inc, today announced renewal into the robust Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program for the fifth consecutive year.

Cambridge Technology - Managed Service Provider

The AWS MSP Partner Program is an elite partner category requiring continued focus and distinguished capabilities along with continued investment in developing skills and commitment to deliver customer value. The program also recognizes and validates the leading APN Consulting Partners at providing full lifecycle solutions to the customers. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help you through each stage the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner's ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to their client's AWS environments. The use of a third-party validation audit brings value to participating APN Partners and AWS customers, who can confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners. Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best of breed, ensuring they are capable of delivering the high-level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

"Cambridge Technology is proud to renew the AWS MSP designation for the 5th consecutive year," said Nitin Tyagi, SVP – Enterprise Solutions at Cambridge Technology. "Over these years, we have built and managed several business critical applications for our clients and our cloud operation teams have mastered the competencies in providing managed services for IOT devices, streaming and Identity & Access Management platforms, and mobile apps etc."

Story continues

Cambridge Technology helps companies solve their complex IT problems by leveraging its competencies and expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Big Data, IoT, DevOps, and SaaS & App Development services. Their vast experience in working with various organizations of different sizes in different industries helps them cater to the varying needs and challenges of the customers. They have been helping companies big and small build and manage Enterprise Data Warehouse, Cloud Applications, AI solutions, DevOps and IAM Solutions

By migrating to and building on Amazon Web Services (AWS), companies around the world are re-defining what's possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available from AWS and AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many questions for companies seeking to modernize their business. The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environments.

AWS MSP Partners are fundamental to helping customers take advantage of the AWS Cloud.

About Cambridge Technology:

CT is a leading global technology company transforming organizations into "AI-first" leaders. CT gives organizations unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology by bringing together the best-in-industry using its years of expertise in building solutions for some of the world's largest and most innovative enterprises; leveraging Big Data, Cloud & Machine Learning experience. CT's expertise across multiple domains makes it the preferred choice for organizations seeking a Partner to innovate and leapfrog the market. For more information, visit https://www.ctepl.com/ and https://www.wemanagecloud.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cam_technology or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cambridge-technology

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-technology-renews-the-aws-managed-service-provider-msp-program-301128607.html

SOURCE Cambridge Technology Inc