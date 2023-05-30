Cambridge teen arrested after brazen daytime shootout at Boston park, police say

An 18-year-old Cambridge teenager has been arrested in connection with a brazen daytime shooting that was captured on video at Ramsay Park in Roxbury last week.

Machyus Battle is facing numerous charges following his arrest, police said.

Chilling video captured two gunmen open fire on each other in broad daylight near a park in Boston where children were playing baseball on Wednesday night. The video showed several people on the street running for cover. Several parked cars were visibly pierced with bullets.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox decried the gun violence in announcing the teen’s arrest late Tuesday afternoon.

“Several cars were damaged in the area that evening, certainly it shook a lot of the neighbors and the residents living in that community,” Cox told reporters during a press conference.

Cox had a strong message for shooters promoting gun violence on city streets.

“They have a disregard for human life,” Cox said. “The volume of guns out there is just out of control and you add younger people in the mix with that and that makes it more dangerous.”

Another gunman is still on the loose, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of more than 20 shots fired in the area of Shawmut and Mass avenues just after 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, and taped off a perimeter from the park past the businesses.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Tuesday appealed to the public for help in capturing perpetrators of gun violence.

“In this case and in every case, we always need the public’s help and assistance with information about these incidents. We’re pleased that we’ve been able to make the arrest,” Hayden said.

Cox said citizens need to reach out to police to help stop the violence.

“If they see something, they need to say something, so that (police officers) can show up before things escalate,” Cox said.

The motive of the Ramsay Park shooting remains under investigation, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

