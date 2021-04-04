Cambridge University asks public to pull faces at their phones to expose 'flawed' emotion recognition technology

Dominic Penna
·2 min read
Researchers from Cambridge University and UCL have built a website called Emojify to help people to understand how computers can be used to scan facial expressions to detect emotion - University of Cambridge/PA Wire
The public has been asked to pull faces at their smartphones by Cambridge University in a bid to expose "flawed" emotion recognition technology.

A new website called Emojify has been designed by Cambridge and University College London researchers to help people to understand how computers can detect emotions by scanning faces.

Users can pull faces at the camera on their phone or laptop as part of a game which tries to make the technology recognise six emotions - anger, fear, disgust, happiness, sadness and surprise.

Visitors to the website are also asked about their views on whether the technology is something they have previously used, and if they believe it is helpful or worrying.

Similar equipment is already used across a number of areas of Chinese society to monitor the behaviour of schoolchildren and track the facial movements of suspects in police interviews.

Project lead Dr Alexa Hagerty, who has described the technology as “powerful” but “flawed”, hopes the site will stimulate conversations around whether automatic facial recognition is a good thing, and how - if at all - it should be deployed.

Dr Alexa Hagerty playing a game on the Emojify website - University of Cambridge/PA Wire
“Many people are surprised to learn that emotion recognition technology exists and is already in use,” she said.

“Our project gives people a chance to experience these systems for themselves and get a better idea of how powerful they are, but also how flawed.”

Responses gathered by the website, which does not save images or user data from people who are taking part, will be used in a future academic paper on approaches to recognising emotions.

Facial recognition technology, which enables gigabytes of data to be processed in just fractions of a second, has received mixed responses where it has been rolled out in practice.

It was banned altogether by San Francisco in 2019, on the grounds that it was considered too intrusive.

