Cambridge woman, 97, meets red setter dogs for birthday wish

It was almost too much for Jean Findlay when she got her birthday wish to cuddle a red setter

A woman's wish to cuddle a red setter dog for her upcoming 98th birthday was granted thanks to help on social media.

Jean Findlay told staff at her daycare centre in Cambridge she would love to hug a setter, having owned several of the breed in the past.

An appeal on local Facebook groups was answered almost immediately and a day later, two Irish setters came to visit her.

Staff said Ms Findlay was "so happy", although she did nod off at one point.

Ms Findlay visits the Horizon Centre's elderly daycare facility - the Birches - several times a week.

Dog Gemma was more than happy to rest her chin on Ms Findlay's legs

Dogs Gemma and her daughter Romie were brought in to visit the birthday girl at the care centre

With her 98th birthday coming up on 30 November, staff asked what she would like as a present.

"She said she wanted to cuddle a red setter for 10 minutes, as she fell in love with them when she had four of them, which she bred, and even showed at Crufts," support worker Jayne Hyde said.

"As soon as her care worker told me, I knew I had to do something - I'm literally like a dog with a bone - so I put an appeal out on several Facebook sites and by the next morning, people were coming forward."

Gemma was good as gold with experienced dog owner, Ms Findlay

An Irish red setter owner from as far away as Boston in Lincolnshire volunteered, but two breeders from Downham Market, Norfolk, said they were going to be in Cambridge on Thursday and offered to bring their dogs to the centre.

"I was gobsmacked by the reaction to my posts," said Ms Hyde.

"All Jean wanted was a 10-minute cuddle with a red setter and hey presto, two turned up."

At midday, a very surprised Ms Findlay got to meet dogs Gemma, eight, and her daughter Romie, five.

"She said she was so happy and hadn't expected it at all," said Ms Hyde.

Ms Findlay's daughter said the family was "amazed by people's kindness" and "blown away" by the gesture.

Gemma and Romie's owners said: "We love our dogs and we just love other people who love our dogs."

