Cambridge woman sentenced for providing drugs in overdose death case

ZANESVILLE − A 28-year-old Guernsey County woman was recently sentenced eight to 12 years in prison, in connection to the overdose death of 44-year-old Andy Marshall of Dresden.

Shelbie Mourer previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor's bills of information containing one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs and one third-degree felony county of tampering with evidence.

Prior to sentencing, the victim's father addressed the judge regarding the loss of his son.

"He was worldly. He was smart. But most of all, he was kind," he said.

He also said his son traveled the world, growing up in an Air Force family. Marshall was fluent in German, a student of history, an accomplished artist and illustrator and one semester ways from finishing his bachelor's degree.

Marshall's father told the court his son's biggest regret was falling into addiction, but he was climbing out of his disease and was proud of his recovery.

According to detectives with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office, witness statements placed a woman with Marshall leading up to his death. Phone records showed Marshall had recently transferred money to Mourer for a total of $120 over four transactions.

Using search warrants, Detective Brady Hittle traced Mourer's phone to places where Marshall was known to be.

Mourer was located and interviewed on Sept. 15.

She admitted to providing crack cocaine to Marshall in exchange for the money. Mourer further admitted she obtained the drugs from another dealer.

Mourer told detectives she met Marshall and provided him the drugs and materials needs to smoke crack. Mourer and Marshall then drove separately to Dillon State Park, where Marshall began to overdose in his car. Mourer admitted to packing up her belongings and leaving Marshall behind.

"Apologies in court are hollow," Judge Kelly Cottrill told Mourer. "Your actions that night show who you are, and that is why you are being sentenced."

After Mourer was captured, detectives continued their investigation, leading to the arrest and conviction of her dealer, Richard McCree.

McCree faces a sentence of eight to 12 years for corrupting another with drugs, 18 months for trafficking cocaine and another 18 months for violating the terms of his sexual offender registration. He was be sentenced at a later date.

Provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge woman sentenced for providing drugs in overdose death case