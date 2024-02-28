Cambridgeshire Police says station move will not impact officer presence

The new police station in Milton, Cambridgeshire, will cost around £45m and provide a base for around 400 officers

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has assured residents that moving its headquarters out of the city centre will not impact officers' presence in the city.

Construction work has been underway in Milton, Cambridgeshire, after the former Parkside Police Station was judged "not fit for modern policing".

The new building will cost around £45m, double cell provisions and provide a base for around 400 officers.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said officers will "have a presence" in the city.

Chief Constable Nick Dean says the force has "more officers than ever within Cambridge"

Mr Dean told the BBC: "As part of the national uplift programme we have more officers then ever within Cambridge, particularly in the south.

"This will allow us to have a dedicated neighbourhood presence still within the city centre location.

"Parkside, although iconic, was built in 1967... it is not fit for purpose or modern-day policing."

The building is expected to be completed in late 2025, and will include enhanced facilities to aid the constabulary in a more effective way.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said "it was the right decision to go ahead" with the new building

The number of cells will be increased from 12 to 24 and the site has been said to offer better road access and be subject to less traffic, which will enable officers to respond to calls more efficiently.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, said there had been delays but he "wanted to make sure this was the right decision".

He said: "It was the right decision to go ahead and I'm really pleased to be standing here to see this new police facility coming to fruition.

"We have had to keep a close eye on the budget as construction both nationally and across the globe has gone up.

"The overall budget for this is around £45m, but we will look at what we are going to do with the existing facility in Cambridge and use some savings."

