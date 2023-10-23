Cambridgeshire shootings: Man who shot father and son dead jailed for life

Gary and Josh Dunmore died of gunshot wounds at two separate properties in Cambridgeshire in March

A man who shot a father and son dead, in what a judge described as an "execution", has been jailed for life.

Stephen Alderton killed both Gary Dunmore, 57, and Josh Dunmore, 32, who died at separate properties in two Cambridgeshire villages in March.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the killings came two days after a family court hearing.

Jailing him for a minimum of 25 years, the judge told Alderton, 67, he decided "to take the law into your own hands".

Josh Dunmore, the former partner of Alderton's daughter, was found dead at his home in Bluntisham, while six miles away his father was found dead at his home in Sutton on 29 March.

Alderton was being sentenced after pleading guilty to the two murders.

Judge Mark Bishop said Alderton murdered the men over his "distorted beliefs" about family court proceedings "following what was an interim and not final hearing on 27 March".

The court heard Alderton, of no fixed address, had written in a telephone message last year: "I've a shortlist of people I intend to murder."

Prosecutor Peter Gair said Alderton had a shotgun licence and lawfully held a Beretta shotgun which was used in both killings.

