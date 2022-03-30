Camco spokesman: Jury deadlocks over police-paralysis lawsuit

CAMDEN - A federal jury has deadlocked over a lawsuit brought by Xavier Ingram, a former city man who claimed he was paralyzed during a June 2014 arrest by Camden County Police Department officers, a county spokesman said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez declared the impasse Tuesday after both sides had clashed sharply in a weeks-long trial over an incident that left Ingram a quadriplegic.

Police alleged Ingram, then 21, slipped and injured himself while running from officers on a rain-slicked street near 7th and Chestnut streets in Camden.

Ingram contended an officer, Jeremy Merck, stepped on his neck after he fell, causing his paralysis. He asserted two other officers — Nicholas Marchiafava and Antonio Genetta — assaulted him and then mishandled him after his injury.

More: Bellmawr gym owner, a congressional hopeful, faces DWI charge

Also: Animal-food maker Bravo Packing to halt production until it meets safety standards

An image from a surveillance camera shows the scene at 7th and Chestnut streets where Xavier Ingram was paralyzed after fleeing from Camden County Police in June 2014.

The two sides differed over whether Ingram had dropped a gun and was in possession of drugs before fleeing from officers.

The night-time incident was recorded on a grainy surveillance video.

In a statement Tuesday, county spokesman Dan Keashen asserted Ingram's claims were "pure fiction and most of this jury saw that this case included absolutely no physical activity from the officers after the suspect fell and was tragically injured."

"During a federal jury trial, unanimity is mandatory to reach a verdict and we strongly believe this jury was deadlocked because one or more jurors held out," Keashen said.

“We look forward to retrying this case in court and putting these frivolous claims to rest once and for all," said William Tambussi, an attorney for the county.

Beth Baldinger, a Roseland, Essex County, lawyer representing Ingram, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Baldinger had noted the apparent impasse Friday when she asked the judge to allow a partial verdict in the case.

Story continues

Baldinger said that option, "should the jury continue to be deadlocked," would secure a "just, speedy, and inexpensive determination" of this action.

Ingram, currently a resident of a Hammonton nursing facility, testified from a hospital bed during the trial, which began Feb. 28.

Jurors began deliberations on March 23.

The jury considered claims that included excessive force, the failure to provide adequate medical care, and the county's failure to adequately train and supervise its police officers.

This story will be updated.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Xavier Ingram, Camden County police split over paralysis claim