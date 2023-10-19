Camden 18-year-old slain in Cramer Hill shooting

CAMDEN - An 18-year-old city man was killed in a daylight attack in the Cramer Hill neighborhood.

Jesus Manuel Ortiz-Hernandez was shot at 22nd Street and River Road around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Jose Rivera gunned down on Oct. 15 City man fatally shot on North Camden street

He died in a city hospital around 7:15 p.m.

An investigation is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Jeremy Jankowski at 856-225-5950 and Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried at 609-820-3537.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Jesus Manuel Ortiz-Hernandez fatally shot near River Road intersection