Camden City school district pays to settle age-bias complaint

TRENTON - The Camden City school district has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a complaint that it wrongly rejected a job applicant due in part to her age.

The applicant, a 23-year district employee, claimed the school system violated the state's Law Against Discrimination (LAD) when she sought a new job after losing her position to cutbacks.

The state Division on Civil Rights (DCR) said its investigation found enough evidence for "a reasonable suspicion" of age discrimination.

Under a consent order and decree, the terminated employee is to collect almost $175,500 in back pay, and at least three years of pension credit, the division said in a Dec. 20 statement.

Edward Cagney Mathews weeps at hearing South Jersey man in bias incident gets an 8-year prison term, says he's a victim

The district also is to pay $4,000 to cover the division's cost of investigating the complaint.

The woman's name was redacted from records released by the DCR.

“In New Jersey, no one is allowed to discriminate against a potential employee because of their age. It’s the law,” said Attorney General Matt Platkin. “School districts, as institutions of learning and public trust, have a special responsibility to follow the law."

Camden district rejects claim of age bias

But the Camden district said its actions "were not done based on a discriminatory basis."

"To be clear, there was no finding in this matter that the district violated the law," it said in a statement.

The district also said it was "disappointed" that the DCR and the Attorney General's Office "used" the settlement "to promote their commitment to protecting against discriminatory hiring practices by public entities.

The consent order notes the district did not admit to the woman's complaint or the CDR's findings.

The order also requires the district to ensure that its hiring practices follow state law.

In addition, the school system must provide anti-bias training "to all teaching, clerical, and other office staff," the statement said.

And it must submit regular reports to the division about hiring decisions for central office and clerical staff.

The district said it will "continue to comply with all policies and procedures regarding anti-discriminatory hiring practices."

According to the order, the woman was among more than 100 applicants for a post-layoff position. She was not offered the job.

But the division said its investigation "refuted the school's contention that the chosen candidate's qualifications were superior" to the older, more experienced candidate.

It also said the applicant's job interview "was conducted by an employee of the same rank who was not authorized to make hiring decisions."

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Order also requires Camden City district to offer anti-bias training