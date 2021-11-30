Camden County Acting Prosecutor announces departure

CAMDEN - Jill S. Mayer, Camden County's acting prosecutor since October 2019, has announced her abrupt departure from the law enforcement agency.

Mayer on Tuesday said she will retire Wednesday, when her successor is to be announced.

Mayer, a 27-year prosecutor who previously served at the state's Division of Criminal Justice, described her time at the county agency as "extraordinary."

"I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have led the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office through these challenging times and to show our community the depth of our commitment to justice," she said in a statement.

Among her earliest actions in the Camden County post, Mayer created the position of Community Engagement Coordinator to strengthen ties between the agency and the public, the statement noted.

The prosecutor's office also led and supported events intended to help the community, it noted.

.Mayer "sought to break down the unwarranted stereotype that a prosecutor’s office is a faceless entity that exists only to imprison others,” said Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Mary Ellen Murphy.

Mayer also held "numerous educational symposiums and town halls on important topics such as use of force and domestic violence," Murphy said in the statement

Mayer spent most of her career with the state Attorney General's Office, starting in the Casino Prosecutions Bureau in Atlantic City.

She served 14 years as a deputy Attorney General in the Gangs, Organized Crime, and Racketeering Bureau.

"Most of the cases she prosecuted in that role were in Camden County," the statement noted.

Mayer later became chief of the Specialized Crimes Bureau and concluded her time with the Division of Criminal Justice as a deputy director.

She received the Attorney General’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 for her contributions to the division.

