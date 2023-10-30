Camden County bank robberies bring prison term

CAMDEN – A Pennsylvania man who returned to robbing banks now is going back to prison.

Leon Stanford, 54, of Wilkes Barre received a 151-month sentence for robbing two banks in Camden County in February 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

Stanford robbed a TD Bank in Oaklyn on Feb. 22, 2020, then hit a Republic Bank in Cherry Hill two days later, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Holdup man wore gas mask Police: Chemical spray used in Evesham, Medford robberies

At the time of the holdups, Stanford was on supervised release following a 10-year prison term for prior bank robberies, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In each of the 2020 robberies, Stanford gave a note demanding cash from a teller and fled in a white SUV.

Police were able to obtain a partial license plate number for the SUV from surveillance videos near both banks. That led to a vehicle driven by Stanford, who was then identified as the person in the bank surveillance videos.

Stanford previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez in Camden federal court.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: An SUV helped police find man who robbed two Camden County banks