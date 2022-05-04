Camden County courts sentencing 2 men for child sex abuse charges

District Attorney (DA) Keith Higgins announces the results of two jury trials held this week in Camden County Superior Court.

Lloyd H. Campbell, 60, of St. Marys, was tried in Camden County Superior Court before Judge Robert W. Guy, Jr., on April 12, 2022. Campbell was charged with one count of Child Molestation and one count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

Following jury deliberations, Campbell was found guilty of both charges.

During the trial, the State presented evidence that circa May 2020, Campbell’s wife observed her husband attempting to perform oral sex on their 8-year old minor grandchild. Campbell’s wife stopped him before he could complete the act.

Evidence in the trial included testimony from lay witnesses and from an expert in forensic interviewing.

Sentencing in this case was scheduled for April 28, 2022, but results have not been released yet.

Michael W. Henry, 52, of Yulee, FL, was tried in Camden County Superior Court before Judge Robert W. Guy, Jr., on April 13, 2022. Henry was charged with one count of child molestation.

Following jury deliberations, Henry was found guilty of the lesser included offense of sexual battery on a minor.

During the trial, the State presented evidence that at an unknown time between July 2015 and July 2016, Henry touched the vaginal area of a minor child when she was approximately 8-years old. The child disclosed the illegal act several years later.

Evidence in the trial included testimony from lay witnesses and from an expert in forensic interviewing.

Judge Guy sentenced Henry to 5 years in prison.

