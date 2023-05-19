Camden County deputy arrested for hitting inmate ‘several times with a closed fist,’ GBI says

A Camden County deputy was arrested after he hit an “inmate several times with a closed fist” in the Camden County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Jacoby Anderson, 25, of St. Marys, is now facing one count of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of felony violation of oath of office, according to a news release from the GBI.

The arrest was made in the wake of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins asking the GBI last Thursday, May 11, “to investigate an alleged use of force incident” involving Anderson and an inmate.

Action News Jax has requested Anderson’s mugshot and arrest report.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

GBI said once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Higgins’ office for prosecution.

